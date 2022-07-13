Watch how the participants of “Challenge: USA” fight in the “Yeah Buoy” competition: “The hardest thing I’ve ever done”

Call time! As the Challenge: USA participants continued to search for an impressive cash prize, they had to test their climbing and spelling skills.

In an exclusive review of the July 13 episode from Us Weekly, teams of two compete in “Yeah Buoy”. The stars of the CBS reality show compete to collect giant pieces of letters from a high rotating buoy to make up as many words as possible.

In the third round, Domenic Abbate and Shannon St. Clair faced Enzo Palumbo and Alissa Lopez.

“We’re playing to win, so we’re going to say more than one word,” the 25—year-old Big Brother Season 23 graduate told her partner.

Tiffany Mitchell, Sarah Lacina, Leo Temori, Enzo Palumbo and Desi Williams in the film “Challenge: USA”. Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount

The 43-year-old runner-up in Survivor also sought to prove his competitive prowess. “I took second place in Survivor [and] this time there is no second place anymore,” Domenik said in a confession. “It is important that I show and teach my children not to give up, to beat with all my might so that this happens.”

After the host T.J. Lavin informed both teams that the time was up, and Domenik and 26-year-old graduates of Love Island USA entered the next race.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Shannon exclaimed in the clip. “We killed him, so [I’m] very proud of us right now!”

Challenge: USA, which premiered earlier this month, brings together former contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island USA to win a $500,000 prize and a chance to play in The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

“I like to have fresh faces. I liked it,” the 45—year-old reality show host told us before the show’s premiere. “It was amazing because they all have their eyes wide open and everything is new to them. And it’s so fun to have new people who appreciate the new, and what’s going on in this little competition that we have is just crazy.”

T.J. added: “There’s a very interesting thing called an algorithm, and that’s what changed the game. So I’ll just tell you that it’s very cool and a game changer.”

In another Wednesday release, the Survivor star hopes to demonstrate his superiority in Challenge, while the crafty Big Brother player becomes very popular among other Challengers. In addition, according to the episode description, the two exes from Love Island must find a way to work together after a hard breakup to bring home victory.

Call: USA airs on CBS on Wednesdays at 21:00. ET and is available for live streaming on Paramount+.

