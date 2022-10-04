Watch how Peyton and Eli Manning’s Comment about the NFL Was Thwarted Because of a “Streaker” on the Field

For years, Peyton and Eli Manning have been known for their heroism as quarterbacks on the field, but they have now taken on new football-related roles. The Super Bowl-winning siblings currently work as commentators on Monday Night Football on ESPN. So they give detailed notes about the games, but also give thoughts about some unexpected shenanigans that happen on the field. Just this week, these two were commenting when the game was disrupted by a “stricker”. And, fortunately for us, we can see how things went downhill.

The Manning brothers were covering a matchup between the San Francisco Fort Niners and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday when things went wrong. Peyton pointed out to the audience that the “stricker” did run onto the field, but was knocked down by a “good, legitimate hit.” While the brothers continued to discuss this issue, footage of the wild moment was shown, and you honestly have to see it to believe it. Take a look at it for yourself in the Twitter post below:

Peyton & @EliManning will do play-by-play of anything… including a streaker on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXsYj9ieqS — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022

In the end, Rams middle linebacker Bobby Wagner landed a shot that knocked down Stricker, who came onto the field shortly before halftime. To be honest, I don’t know what makes me laugh more: Wagner’s sharp takedown or the fact that Peyton Manning called it a “good legal punch.” In any case, it’s good that the 10-year NFL veteran found a way to counter the attacker’s mail route, as Manning noted.

This definitely won’t be the first time a person has taken to the field during a football match. For example, some sports fans may remember that in 2021 Super Bowl LV was interrupted by a striker in a pink bathing suit. It has become so commonplace that players even place bets on whether people will try to run onto the field during a certain event. (To be honest, I’m not sure how much I would be willing to invest in such a thing.)

While such moments can be quite funny in themselves, what makes them even more laughable is when a witty commentator just happens to be at work at this time. To be honest, I’m not surprised Peyton Manning had such a great sense of humor about all this. In the past, Manning has made some great jokes, which were shown when he hosted award ceremonies or appeared on the program “Saturday Night Live.” He can also cast a shadow, as evidenced by his reaction to Tom Brady’s departure from the NFL earlier this year. Peyton even playfully made fun of Eli and his sad face after winning the 2016 Super Bowl.

This unpleasant situation probably won’t be the last one that pops up while commenting on the Manning brothers on ESPN. And frankly, I can’t help but laugh when I think about how Peyton might handle any of these potential accidents in the future.

Tune in to Monday Night Football on ESPN as it continues to air this fall as part of the TV program for 2022.