Watch How Angelo Rayner From The Labour Party Does It at a Charity DJ Event in Manchester

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner spoke at a charity event in Manchester last weekend.

The “Battle of the DJs” event was organized to raise money for the homeless in Manchester, where Rayner competed with fellow MPs Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram.

The Mayfield Depot in Manchester, home of The Warehouse Project, held a charity event that raised more than 20,000 pounds for the “Bed Every Night” program, which aims to provide a bed and personal support to anyone who sleeps poorly.

Rayner played several classic tracks during her set, including “Set You Free” by N-Trance. Later, she posted a clip on Instagram, which shows how she sings along to the track, and the audience continues to have fun.

In the caption she wrote: “There just can’t be a DJ set without a drop of Oldham’s own N-Trance! #OnlyLoveCanSetYouFree”

“It was just an epic night with a really positive atmosphere,” said Tim Heatley, chairman of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s charity (via Mixmag). “We can’t thank everyone who spent their time and showed up to support a truly worthy cause.”

He continued: “All those on deck were in great shape, and it means a lot that so many people continue to support our efforts to support people facing homelessness when they need it most.

“To everyone who came, bought a drink, made a donation and danced all night — thank you so much.”

In other recent news from the Labour Party, Eddie Izzard has announced her intention to join the race to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central in October.

“I’m going to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that supported me, fight the Tories and put Keir Starmer in 10th place,” Izzard said in a promotional video.

This came after incumbent MP Paul Blomfield confirmed in February that he would step down at the next election, which is scheduled for January 2025, unless an earlier one is called.