St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond made Little League Baseball history on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old prospect from Gardner-Webb University hit four home runs during yesterday’s Springfield Cardinals contest.

As if that single-game feat wasn’t impressive enough, he also completed the second-ever Minor League “home run cycle”-a one-run homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer and a Grand Slam tournament.

No Major League player has ever accomplished such a feat.

Take a look at the unfathomable performance here:

Redmond won 11 of his team’s record 21 runs. The team also set a franchise record for the total number of home runs – eight.

“Just going there for the last time, knowing what was going on and what I needed to do, was crazy, because a lot of times, you know, you put too much pressure or something like that and it doesn’t happen, but I think it was just one of those nights with compilations stories,” Redmond said in an interview with St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday evening.

Ironically, the only other player in Little League history to hit a home run cycle also played for the Cardinals affiliate. Tyrone Horn accomplished the feat as a member of the Arkansas Travelers on July 27, 1998.

Redmond was selected as a 32nd-round pick in 2019. Taking into account yesterday’s performance, he has 17 home runs and 61 calves for the year.