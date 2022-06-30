Watch: Hornets Statement on Miles Bridges News

This morning, the NBA world was alarmed by the news of the arrest of Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges in Los Angeles.

Bridges may be on the verge of free will, but he still has a contract with the team. As a result, the Hornets released a statement about his arrest.

In a statement released by their public relations department, the Hornets said they were aware of the situation. They collect information, but do not give any comments.

The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation with Miles Bridges. We are collecting additional information. We have no further comment at this time.”

The arrest of Miles Bridges occurred immediately after the NBA released the agents. After the season he had just spent, he was ready for a huge salary.

The Hornets star has since been released on bail, but has been charged with domestic violence.

Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season—all career highs—as the Hornets advanced to the play-in round. He’s progressed by leaps and bounds every year since he finished 12th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

It remains to be seen if this will affect his future in the NBA. Of course, the suspension is on the horizon.

Will Miles Bridges get a major contract as a free agent?