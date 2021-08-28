Watch Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Premiere With Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min A

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min A, the ‘dimpled couple’, enter the scene in the drama Love is like the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. What time do your episodes premiere?

The K-drama that romantic comedy fans have been waiting for is here. Shin Min A and Kim Seon Ho promise to thrill audiences with their fun chemistry at Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Here we tell you what you need to know to see its official premiere.

The series is titled Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and will tell a story of the romance between a dentist and a young “thousand jobs” in a picturesque province.

Synopsis of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The drama is a remake of the Mr. Hong movie, but it will have its own twists that will distinguish it from its original version.

Yoon Hye Jin is a dentist from the capital who has a down-to-earth character. She steps out of her comfort zone by moving to a coastal village called Gongjin. At first, she is not familiar with the customs of the area, but meeting Hong Doo Shik helps her make friends with all her neighbors and adapt to the place.

On the other hand, the latter is the representative of the community because he helps all his neighbors in whatever they need. Although he is unemployed, he makes a living in casual trades and has a long list of licenses up his sleeve.

Characters and actors of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Yoon Hye Jin: Shin Min A, an actress is known for the rom-com Oh my Venus.

Hong Doo Shik: Kim Seon Oh, the remembered Mr. Han from Start-up.

Ji Seong Hyun: Lee Sang Yi, actor of Once Again and Youth of May.

Release date and time for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Peru : 7.00 am

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Indonesia : 7.00 pm

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Colombia : 7.00 am

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Malaysia : 9.00 pm

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Mexico : 7.00 am

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in the Philippines : 8.00 pm

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Chile : 8.00 am

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in Argentina : 9.00 am

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in the United States : 8.00 am

Where to watch episode 1 of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha?

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a production of the cable channel tvN, which will broadcast it throughout the South Korean territory. Foreign fans can access this station with websites similar to Aqstream.

See Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix

Netflix is the official distributor of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in various regions of the world besides Korea.

The Latin American portal has it present as a forthcoming premiere without a fixed date, which leads to thinking that its broadcast will not be simultaneous. The chapters of Kim Seon Ho’s drama will be published at the end of the series, as well nevertheless.

Chapter 2 Preview