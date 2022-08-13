Watch: Here’s how fans welcomed Deshaun Watson’s return to the field

Unsurprisingly, Deshaun Watson didn’t receive the warmest of greetings upon his return to the NFL net Friday night.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback took the field for the first time since 2020 in his team’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His time at the center was greeted with a chorus of cheers and other NSFW chants.

There was also a more unpleasant chant, which we’ll let you find on Twitter — if you so wish.

Over the past year, Watson has collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual harassment related to massage therapy sessions with 24 different women. He has settled 20 of those 24 cases, but much of the NFL world is still concerned about his alleged pattern of behavior.

Watson’s initial punishment for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is a six-game suspension before the start of the 2022 season. Roger Goodell and the NFL have appealed the decision, saying the quarterback’s “egregious” behavior deserves at least a disqualification for the entire season.

The Browns, who signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract earlier this offseason, decided to play him in the last game despite his continued appeal.

Watson passed for seven yards and zero first downs on 1/5, passing three drives.

Fortunately for Watson, the Browns will play the Philadelphia Eagles at home next preseason.