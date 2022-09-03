Watch: Here’s how Archie Manning played in the first game of the senior season

The college football world is keeping a close eye on five-star rookie Mark Manning, who is entering his final high school season.

On Friday night, Manning started the first game of his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

The No. 1 freshman in the class of 2023 finished with 142 yards and three touchdowns on an 8/14 pass. He also gained 37 yards in a win over Butte (Louisiana) Hunville (35-14).

According to 247Sports, Manning led his team to three touchdowns in the last four possessions of the game.

The nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli made the long-awaited decision to enroll in college earlier this year by taking part in Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns program. He will join the team as the No. 1 rookie in the country after completing his last high school season.

Follow the news about Manning’s senior season at Isidore Newman.