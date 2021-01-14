Watch here the launch of the Galaxy S21 in Portuguese

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 takes place today at 11:45 am (Brasília time), an event that should serve for the official launch of the new family of top of the line Galaxy S21.

Samsung’s new phones have been leaking in various forms for a few weeks now, but we still don’t know exactly when or at what price the new devices should arrive in Brazil. So stay tuned at the event with us!

You can follow the event live in Portuguese in a new video below, which will also count on TecMundo’s special participation.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Jan 14 at 11:45 am (Brasília time)