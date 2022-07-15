Watch Heather Ray Young Tell Tarek El Moussa She’s Pregnant: “So Many Questions”

Complete shock! Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Yang) had been trying to get pregnant for a while, but her husband, Tarek El Moussa, was still surprised when she shared the important news.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed that she told the 40-year-old Flip or Flop graduate about their child by giving him a mysterious box. “How does it open?” a real estate investor asked his wife in a video she shared on Instagram on Thursday, July 14.

After Tarek finally opened the package and found a positive pregnancy test, he still couldn’t believe it. “Are you pregnant?” He asked Heather, who responded with a happy nod. “Holy shit! The HGTV star exclaimed. “So many questions. I told you to take a pregnancy test!

In her caption, the Netflix star explained that her husband advised her to take the test, not knowing that she had a two-day delay.

“Tarek and I are so well suited to each other that he turned to me and said: “Baby, do a pregnancy test today,” and I said “of course,” but I kind of missed because I didn’t think I was pregnant,” she said. wrote. “After the appointment, I went downstairs and was so busy that I completely forgot to go check the results… In short, I came back upstairs as soon as I remembered and saw that I was PREGNANT!!!”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, announced on Wednesday, July 13, that they are expecting their first child together. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa will appear in early 2023!!” Heather wrote on Instagram along with photos from the duo’s maternity photo shoot.

Tarek already shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Kristina Hall (nee Haak). The former spouses separated in 2016 after seven years of marriage.

After the Flipping 101 host and his wife shared the news about their pregnancy, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that 39-year-old star Kristina on the coast is “happy” for her ex-husband.

“She knew about the pregnancy and lets them have their moment,” the source added. “Tarek and Heather are thrilled and very happy.”

The expectant couple also received congratulations from Ant Anstead, who split from Hall in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. The former owner of Wheeler Dealers, 43 years old, and a native of California have a common son Hudson, 2 years old.

“Huge congratulations to you two!” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote in the comments section of Tarek’s Instagram post on Wednesday. “I am delighted with you all! ❤️ x”.

Earlier this year, an insider told us that Ansted and Tarek maintain a friendship outside of their relationship with their common ex-wife. “Tarek and Ant have a great modern family dynamic,” a source explained in April, adding that the two men “share similar interests and like to spend time.”