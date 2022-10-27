Watch Harry Styles play a shiny water character in the video for the song “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”.

The track is the last single from his third solo album, Harry’s House.

Harry Styles has released the official video for his latest single “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” — see below.

The clip was announced yesterday (October 26) via a post on the Instagram account of Harry Styles headquarters, which confirmed that the visual effects accompanying the single will appear today (October 27). A shot from the clip showed Stiles topless with a long beard in the kitchen of a restaurant.

The video follows Stiles as a tentacled water man who is caught by fishermen and taken to a restaurant. There he becomes a star when his singing attracts the attention of restaurant owners who flaunt him in front of a crowd.

Nevertheless, his inner diva soon manifests itself, as he saw how he put on feathers, sequins and pearls, and he was waited from hands and feet by clearly fed up employees.

The song was included in the third solo album of the former One Direction vocalist “Harry’s House”, which was released in May.

In a four-star review of Harry’s House, NME said: “‘Sushi Restaurant Music’ appears before the eyes with a diva—worthy scream of a star, which quickly dissolves into a tight-fitting bass part, and soon after that into peacock cries. a trumpet melody that seems both bright and festive.”

The cut follows from the previous singles “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking”.

Styles is currently in residence at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, as part of his 2022 North American “Love On Tour”. He has also performed several times in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

He is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer, and recently revealed that he has already started working on ideas for his fourth solo album.