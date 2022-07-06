Watch: Golf world Reacts to Rory McIlroy’s Strong Warning

David Cannon / Getty Images

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy expressed his opinion about the new LIV Golf series, known early and often.

During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Irishman made it clear that he doesn’t want any LIV golfers crawling back to the PGA Tour they left behind.

“I think at this stage, if you go and play another tour, then go and play another tour,” he told Golf Monthly. “Basically, you leave all your peers behind to make more money, and that’s fine. But just go there. Don’t try to come back and play here again.”

The golf world reacted to McIlroy’s statement on Twitter.

Given the controversial nature of the LIV Golf series, these comments caused a mixed reaction from fans of the game.

“Rory, as always, shoots from the hip and tells everything as it is,” one of them wrote.

“The more he opens his mouth, the more idiotic he becomes. I think sports stars should be asked for opinions… their sporting “genius” does not go beyond the playing field,” another objected.

McIlroy is currently ranked second in the world after his fellow PGA Tour golfer Scotty Scheffler.