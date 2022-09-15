Watch: Golf star Paige Spiranak shares Disturbing news

Former professional golfer, current analyst and influencer Paige Spiranak is the most popular personality in the game of golf.

Unfortunately, this means that she receives a fair amount of humiliating and humiliating comments from some subscribers. Earlier this week, Spiranak said she was bullied so much that she was forced to delete some comments.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Spiranak spoke about the abuse she suffered on social media.

From TMZ:

“Honestly, the number of men calling me ‘fat’ in this post is the next level, lol,” the 29—year—old professional golfer-turned-influencer told her 3.6 million followers Wednesday night.

“I had to delete so many comments, which I almost never do.” Spiranak says it all bothered her… because she struggled to “maintain my ideal weight all the time year after year.”

She said that she trains properly and diets, “but it’s not natural for me.”

Then she urged the trolls to calm down because of the vitriol going forward.

Spiranak has more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram, and, unfortunately, not all of them are very kind.