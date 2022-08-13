Watch: Golf Broadcaster not a fan of 1 & Brutal Tradition

The game of golf is full of legendary traditions.

At the same time, NBC Sports broadcaster Paul Azinger is not a fan of one long-standing custom.

During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the tradition of shaking hands on the 18th green.

“These guys take off their hats, run their hands through their sweaty hair, and then shake hands with another guy,” Ezinger said. “A cruel tradition.”

Earlier this week, the first stage of the FedExCup playoffs started at TPC Southwind. Austrian golfer Sepp Straka is currently leading the tournament in the middle of his third round with a score of 12-under.

In the midst of one of the greatest golf seasons of all time, American Scotty Scheffler leads the FedExCup 2022 standings by a significant margin. The next leader is Australian star Cameron Smith, who is more than 1,000 points behind.

Scheffler was eliminated from the St. Jude Championship after scoring 1 fewer points in the first two rounds.

The next stage of the playoffs will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, next weekend.