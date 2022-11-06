Watch: (G)I-DLE Wins 6th Victory For “Nxde” on “Inkigayo”; Performances by LE SSERAFIM, Kihyun From MONSTA X and Others

(G)I-DLE won their sixth prize at the music show with “Nxde”!

On the November 6 episode of SBS “Inkigayo”, the candidates for first place were “Nxde” (G)I-DLE, “After LIKE” IVE and “ANTIFRAGILE” LE SSERAFIM. (G)I-DLE eventually won, scoring a total of 9,409 points.

Congratulations to (G)IDLE! See the announcement of the winner below:

Among the performers on today’s show were LE SSERAFIM, Kihyun from MONSTA X, Kep1er, Cho Yoo Ri, Lee Chae Yeon, EPEX, ATBO, CLASS:y, NATURE, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), YOUNITE, TripleS AAA, TFN (formerly known as T1419), Kyung So, Kim Wan Dream and Queen’s Eye.

Watch their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “ANTIFRAGILE”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “Youth”

Kep1er – “We Fresh”

Jo Yu Ri – “Loveable”

Lee Chae Yeon – “HUSH RUSH”

EPEX – “Hymn to Love”

ATBO – “ATTITUDE”

CLASS:y – “Tick Tick Boom”

NATURE – “LIMBO!”

ALICE – “Dance On”

YOUNITE – “Bad Cupid”

tripleS AAA – “Generation”

TFN (formerly known as T1419) – “AMAZON”

KyoungSeo – “CHECKLIST”

Kim Wan Sun – “Apple Flower”

Queenz Eye – “Yummy Yummy”