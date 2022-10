On the air of “Music Bank” on October 28, the candidates for the first place were “ANTIFRAGILE” LE SSERAFIM and “Nxde” (G)I-DLE. (G)I-DLE won their fourth victory for “Nxde” with 12,541 points compared to 11,469 points for “ANTIFRAGILE”.

This week’s performers include: ATBO, CLASS:y, CRAVITY, LE SSERAFIM, mimiirose, Queenz Eye, TFN, TripleS AAA, Kihen (MONSTA X), ALICE, UP10TION, ABLUE, N.Flying, (G)I-DLE, WEi, Lee Che Yong, Cho Yu Ri and Kep1er.

Check out this week’s performances below:

ABLUE– “Carnival”

Queenz Eye – “Yummy Yummy”

tripleS AAA – “Generation”

mimiirose – “Kill Me More”

TFN – “AMAZON”

ATBO – “ATTITUDE”

WEi – “Spray”

CLASS:y – “Tick Tick Boom”

ALICE – “DANCE ON”

Lee Chae Yeon – “HUSH RUSH”

Kep1er – “We Fresh”

CRAVITY – “PARTY ROCK”

Jo Yu Ri – “Loveable”

UP10TION – “What If Love”

N.Flying – “I Like You”

Kihyun – “Youth”

LE SSERAFIM – “ANTIFRAGILE”

(G)I-DLE – “Nxde”