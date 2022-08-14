Watch: Gambling expert Reveals Lock Pick in Ohio — Notre Dame

One of the biggest games of the 2022 college football season will take place in the first week when the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tournament.

On the eve of this momentous first game, one gambling expert revealed his “lock” for this match. On Twitter, Will Mead wrote that he takes Notre Dame with +15.5 against the Buckeyes.

Mead explained that Notre Dame is built the same way as Oregon and Michigan-the two teams that beat Ohio State in 2021. As a result, he believes Notre Dame will keep the game even if they don’t win.

“Castles at College Football Week 1 / Notre Dame +15.5 @DraftKings / Notre Dame is built exactly like Oregon and Michigan. / Two teams that beat Ohio State. football. / I think Notre Dame will play OSU very closely,” Meade wrote.

From a historical point of view, the Foreign Ministry may be right in its forecast. Only one of the six previous meetings between Ohio State and Notre Dame was as lopsided as this reversal, and that was back in 1995.

On the other hand, that 1995 match between John Cooper and Lou Holtz was also the last one held in Columbus.

There is something to be said about a game that takes place in front of a home crowd, and not on a neutral ground or in South Bend.

Will Notre Dame be able to surpass the spread or even completely defeat Ohio State?