Watch: Freddie Freeman Reacts to his emotional return to Atlanta

After spending his entire baseball life with the Braves, Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time at the Dodgers Road Grey game on Friday night.

Describing his emotional night to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, the five-time All-Star contestant said he doesn’t want “closure” when it comes to his decade and a half in the Braves organization.

I’m not looking for any closure. I don’t want to close out what has been so special to me for 15 years and 12 years in the major leagues. I’m looking forward to just worrying about the baseball games that start on Monday.

I know this weekend is going to be tough… Yesterday I couldn’t really feel my legs, but I knew it would emotionally drain me and I would be emotionally crushed. I cried more than I thought I would yesterday… but I really need this weekend.

Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million free agent contract with Los Angeles back in March, but he still loves his former team and the city very much.

The 32-year-old first baseman was selected by Atlanta in the second round after graduating in 2007 and quickly developed into one of the best players in the game. Winning the MVP, Gold Glove, the aforementioned All-Star selection, three Silver Sluggers and the 2021 World Series title.

Since Freeman joined the Dodgers, he has never missed a shot. Batting .304 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs, six stolen bases and a top-15 OPS.