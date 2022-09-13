Watch: Former UFC star Paige Van Zant shared racy photos in a swimsuit

Former UFC star Paige Van Zandt is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting.

In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant has also established herself well on social media. She has amassed more than three million followers on her Instagram account alone.

VanZant has developed the ability to create viral content in her IG, which includes several candid photos in swimwear.

This week she arrived in Miami and has already shared fresh bathing suits by the water.

If you’re going to post a few photos in swimwear, there are probably worse places than Miami.

VanZant should be able to continue to develop her brand on Instagram, especially if she continues to not be shy about the posts she shares.