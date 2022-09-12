Watch: Former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Promises Fans Bills

Ryan Fitzpatrick promises to do something big if the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl this season.

The former Buffalo quarterback told TMZ Sports that he would personally fly to Buffalo and jump across the table with fans to help celebrate the title.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll be there in Buffalo to do it if it happens, yes.

The Bills have every chance to win the title because they have one of the best squads in the league. They are also betting favorites on numerous websites to take home their first Super Bowl.

Last Thursday, the Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10, showing the country that they may have unfinished business for this season.

Buffalo hopes to reach 2-0 on September 19 when it plays Tennessee. The beginning will be at 19:15. ET.