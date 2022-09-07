Watch: Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald has found a new job

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that legendary broadband receiver Larry Fitzgerald has become a new representative of the world of sports media.

According to Marchand, the legendary wide receiver is heading to ESPN. This news was confirmed by the man himself.

On Wednesday afternoon, the longtime Arizona Cardinals receiver tweeted the news.

“Monday night football is a huge reason why so many people fall in love with this game… it’s unreal to be part of this tradition,” he said. “See you in the first week, ESPN and ESPN NFL. Let’s go!!!”

Fitzgerald will make his world-class debut during ESPN’s pregame show before the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

He will replace Randy Moss, who has reportedly cut his time with ESPN and will no longer work on Mondays.

It will be nice to see Fitzgerald in football again, albeit in a slightly different role.