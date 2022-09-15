Watch: Football Fans Worry about Michael Pittman

After limited participation in Wednesday’s practice, star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was demoted to a “non-participant” in Thursday’s practice.

Pittman suffered an injury during the Colts' season opener against the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Colts fans and fantasy football managers are starting to worry about Pittman’s status in the second week.

“Take my eyes, but not Pittman’s ATV,” one fan wrote.

“Ugh. Maybe it’s a day off, but definitely need to keep an eye on something,” another added.

“It’s usually not a good sign when someone goes from limited training to not training at all. It’s probably the player that worries me the most this week,” said another.

It’s possible that today’s DNP was a maintenance decision as the Colts try to get Pittman ready for Week 2. The receiver’s status at tomorrow’s practice should be an eloquent indicator of his condition before the weekend.

As expected, Pittman was the clear leader in the Indianapolis receiving corps in the first week. The third-year made nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the first game of the season with the Texans. Despite the injury, he took the field in 98% of the Colts’ attacks.

Stay tuned for updates on Pittman’s status.