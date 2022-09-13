Watch: Fans react to Giselle’s upcoming goal

Gisele Bundchen is ready for the next chapter of her career. In an interview with ELLE, the 42-year-old model spoke about her ambitions to restore the planet’s natural resources.

Bundchen wants to help his native country Brazil as much as possible. She has already donated hundreds of thousands of trees to the Amazon and funded programs to restore water quality near her hometown.

Bundchen’s current focus is on biomes. That’s why she launched a new initiative to fund organizations involved in the restoration of biomes in Brazil.

“In every major city, they drain toxins into rivers, and we have to think about what we are doing, how we are endangering the very ecosystem that provides us with life,” said Bündchen. “We’re all connected.”

It won’t be easy, but Byundchen is willing to spend a lot of her time solving this problem.

“I feel very satisfied in this way, as a mother and as a wife,” she added. — And now it’s my turn. It’s not like I’m staying in the valley forever.”