Watch: fans react to a new photo of Cliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend in a swimsuit

The Arizona Cardinals got off to a bad start with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

However, don’t worry about head coach Cliff Kingsbury. There is a lot of time left in the season, and he feels great off the field as well.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Kingsbury and his girlfriend took the next step. Kingsbury and Veronica Belik began to live together.

The couple spent a lot of time together this summer. However, now that the football season has arrived, it seems that Belik is devoting a little time to himself.