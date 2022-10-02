Watch: EXO’s Xiumin And His Backing Dancers Are Delightfully Promoted In The Fun Dance Practice Video For “Brand New”

EXO’s Xiumin gave fans a new take on his choreography for his solo debut track “Brand New”!

On October 2, Xiumin released the official dance video for “Brand New”, the title track of his first solo mini-album of the same name.

The new video offers a complete picture of Syumin’s smooth but powerful dance moves throughout the choreography, as well as the various cool constructions he creates with his backup dancers, who begin to applaud excitedly towards the end of the song. However, after all these physical exertions, Xiumin and his dance team cheerfully collapse in exhaustion at the very end of the clip.

Watch Xiumin’s energetic dance video for “Brand New” below!