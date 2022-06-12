Watch: Erin Andrews reacts to the match in the Stanley Cup final

Erin Andrews was eager to see the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup finals again.

The Lightning knocked out the New York Rangers in six games on Saturday night and will now play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals.

Tampa hopes to become the first team since the New York Islanders in 1982 to win three Stanley Cups in a row.

Andrews woke up in a great mood as the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals kicks off on Wednesday.

She was also ready to go to this game on Saturday night.

At the beginning of this series, things looked terrible for the Lightning before they changed the situation. They lost the first two games and then lost 2-0 in Game 3 before flipping the switch.

They beat the Rangers in the next four games and allowed them to score only one goal with an equal lineup during that time.

Now Lightning will get an even more difficult task in the final. The Avalanche have lost only two playoff games in this series.

It should be epic.