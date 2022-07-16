Watch: Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Photo Goes Viral

NFL players aren’t the only ones enjoying the offseason.

The start of the 2022 season is still a few months away, so Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson spend as much time as possible on vacation and outdoors.

Two favorite reporters and podcast co-hosts are enjoying a vacation in the country.

Kelly Stafford, wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, had fun with the photo.

“I don’t care how much he loves Beth… Rip won’t be able to resist,” she commented.

More recently, Andrews posted several photos from a vacation with her husband. She seems to be having a lot of fun.

Thompson also seems to be enjoying his offseason.

“It took me 40 years, but I finally got my dream vacation on the Amalfi coast with a stop in Venice on the way out of town,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @stevencundari for …… well, for everything ✨🇮🇹. 🎞: @dame_social, because you know I have no idea how to do these things called drums. ✌🏽».

Andrews and Thompson will continue their work on FOX in the upcoming football season.