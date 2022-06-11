Watch: Dwyane Wade Has an NSFW Message for Steph Curry’s Critics – The Spun: What’s Trending in the World of Sports Today

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade tweeted a message Friday night to anyone who criticizes Steph Curry.

“Everyone keeps talking about what Steph is not. Let’s talk about who he is. BAD MFER!” Wade wrote.

Last night, Curry put the Golden State Warriors on their back and led them to victory in the fourth game in Boston. The best sniper of all time lost 43 points in 14/26 shooting, including seven three-pointers.

This heroic performance marked Curry’s second—most points in his NBA Finals history – behind only his 47 points in the third game in 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James agreed with Wade in the responses.

“FACTS!!! “THEY” will try to do everything in their power just not to admit how “different he IS! This is a rarity and a rarity that is not loved and not appreciated,” James wrote.

After yesterday’s 107-97 victory, Curry and the Warriors tied the score in two games and avoided an ever-daunting 3-1 deficit. Now they have a chance to claim the lead in the series at home in the fifth game.

Curry is averaging a whopping 34.3 points on 49.8% shooting from the field and 49.1% from beyond the arc. So far, he has been the top scorer of both teams in every game.

Game 5 at the Chase Center will begin on Monday at 21:00 ET.