Watch: during the Bills-Rams game, a fan threw a flare onto the field

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams began their title defense with a tough fight with the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and company gave the Rams everything they were capable of, and even more. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Bills were leading 31-10 when things got really interesting.

A fan ran onto the field with a smoke bomb or a flare, which led to the game being stopped.

The flash stopped in the end zone.

The game was stopped for just a moment before it resumed and the fan was taken off the field.