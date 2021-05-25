Watch Dogs Was Originally a Driver Sequel

Watch Dogs, Anyone who watches Watch Dogs nowadays sees a game there capable of maintaining itself with its entire universe, so much so that it received a sequel. However, the website VG24 / 7 reports that initially the plans were totally different.

According to the report released on the website, three sources linked to the project in its concept in early 2010 mentioned that the game that involves hacks and action scenes should originally be a new Driver. In addition, these same sources indicate that it was possible to observe some similarities between the titles, such as the fact that we have sections in which we can use cars and others in which it is possible to walk.

Another detail revealed is the fact that the first Watch Dogs was developed at the same time that Driver: San Francisco was in production. For studio professionals, the change seen between these two games is very similar to what happened with Assassin’s Creed, which would initially be a spin-off of Prince of Persia and then went on to become an intellectual property that exists on its own.

So, can you imagine what it would have been like if the original plan had continued? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.