Watch Dogs Legion will run at 4K / 30 FPS with ray tracing

The Ubisoft video game is set to hit stores this October. In the new generation it will have this modality. Watch Dogs: Legion will be one of the main intergenerational games this Christmas.

Ubisoft’s big bet together with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, who recently guaranteed its optimized version on Xbox Series X along with Smart Delivery, will run at 4K resolution with 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as confirmed by the development team.

In a digital meeting through Reddit, the Ubisoft Toronto team has responded to the doubts of the fans, who hope to play this work either on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia or PC this October 29, or a few weeks later on new home solutions from Sony and Microsoft.

Watch Dogs Legion, optimized on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ray-tracing (real-time ray tracing) will be accelerated by the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware itself, but that comes at a price. In this case, as in other titles that will give the option to play with this option activated or deactivated, having the ray-tracing improvements will mean not reaching the desired 60 FPS and, therefore, saying goodbye to the 4K / 60 FPS combo .

Lathieeshe Thillainathan, a member of Ubisoft Toronto, has not gone into more details, therefore we do not know if there will be an option to run the title in 4K resolution and 60 FPS at the cost of doing without ray-tracing. The resolution and frame rate on Xbox Series S is pending confirmation.

In any case, what is maintained is the ability to reduce loading times almost to a minimum on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 thanks to SSD memories, added to options such as Quick Resume in the case of Microsoft options and Smart Delivery (or its equivalent in Sony) so that, if we buy the game on PS4 / Xbox One, we receive the next-generation native copy totally free in digital format.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released this October 29 on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC; on November 10 it will do so on Xbox Series X | S, while on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition it will be playable from November 12 (November 19 in Europe).



