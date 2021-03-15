Watch Dogs Legion will play cross-generations

Ubisoft has revealed that it is working to bring crossplay to all versions of the new Watch Dogs Legion online mode. The novelty includes multiplayer between platforms from different companies and also generations.

The company revealed the information without much fanfare when replying to a user on Twitter. The official Watch Dogs account said the development team is working to enable crossplay and crossgen playability in the game.

"Rolling up my sleeves, ready to kick some Albion butt." 🎨Art by toxicstudioarthttps://t.co/GOGFewguyp pic.twitter.com/bJStYBgHFl — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 12, 2021

“Although crossplay and crossgen are not available in Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode, the development team is working to add this feature to the game with a future update,” explained the game’s profile on Twitter. So far, however, we don’t have a release date for the news.

How does Watch Dogs Legion online mode work?

The Watch Dogs Legion online mode features a connected version of the game map, which includes cooperative missions designed for multiplayer. Players can explore and perform tasks in groups of up to four people.

Watch Dogs Legion Online also has ways to face other users. Currently, the connected version has a PvP (Player vs Player) mode of fighting with spider bots.