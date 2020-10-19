Watch Dogs Legion: will be selectable in the campaign

Speaking in a question and answer session on Reddit, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, producer of Watch Dogs: Legion, revealed that Aiden Pierce, protagonist of the original title, will be available in the campaign as a DLC character and fully customizable.

“Aiden can participate in the campaign and will have a dedicated DLC with Wrench. You do not need to finish the additional package to play with it in the main story. Another detail is that Aiden will be treated as another member of the team. We are writing the complete story with his personality. When you play the missions again, it will be in the original cinematics, ”replied the producer.

Another detail mentioned by him is the fact that it will be fully customizable “according to the player’s wishes”.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



