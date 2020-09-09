Watch Dogs Legion will be launch title on Xbox Series X

Ubisoft confirms the launch of the new installment of its hacker saga for the new generation of Microsoft along with visual and technical improvements.

Ubisoft announces that Watch Dogs Legion will be a launch video game in Microsoft’s new generation, that is, it will be available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020, coinciding with the global launch of the new Xbox consoles. . This has been announced by its managers, also confirming visual improvements for the title in the next-gen along with ray-tracing. The launch of the game on the rest of the platforms (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) remains for October 29, while at the moment both on PS5 and Stadia still have no definitive date.

Visual improvements and ray-tracing in the next-gen

