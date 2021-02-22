Watch Dogs: Legion, we have already played multiplayer

We tested Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer in a hands-on session. This is the most social part of London; It will arrive free during the month of March.

Watch Dogs: Legion still holds some surprises. After its launch last October, Ubisoft has continued working on the other great experience that awaits us in London: multiplayer. Recall that at first it was expected to close 2020, but the team focused on solving the problems found in the main adventure, as reported by the company itself.

We can expect from the online facet the same virtues that we find in the main adventure, as is. You will have at your disposal a whole city in which to form your own Dedsec cell, now in the company of up to three other friends or strangers via the internet. At MeriStation we have already spent the first hours embarking on its initial offer. This is London, more connected than ever.

The city at your feet

It should be noted that multiplayer is totally disconnected from the main adventure, that is, they are two packages that share the same place, but are accessed from different tabs on the main menu. Once inside, and after passing a short tutorial, the Dedsec pub will be enabled, the location that veterans will already know.

As we said, your objective in multiplayer is to grow your network of agents through recruitment on foot. During the game session we have detected that the difficulty of finding the characters with a specific role has increased. If you remember the campaign, there were certain places in the city where the appearance of citizens with professions was more likely; here the algorithm has changed. You will have to go through events and missions to locate the best of the best. Therefore, we speak of the progression curve being steeper. Naturally, if you go around MI6 you will opt for a spy to appear, but it will be more unusual.

The recruiting method has changed … in part. Do you remember the skill points? Now they are also used to get citizens. Contrary to what is already known, more points are obtained as we advance in the missions and challenges, in addition to continuing through the levels of the season pass (among others), so you will have to manage how many points you spend to improve your traits and your hand working. No, permanent death will not be activated.

Four players share the same multiplayer session. You can enter a free session with strangers or create your private server, where other friends can join. The multiplayer transmits a different approach than we can see in other open worlds of the same draft. Watch Dogs: Legion is intimate, it is more focused on the city becoming a meeting point that channels the house brand content for a small number of agents. We are referring especially to the missions, to that structure that combines action with stealth, now in cooperative. All this without barriers, being able to enter and exit missions without any type of restriction.