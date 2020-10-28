Watch Dogs: Legion, video analysis

The revolution is back, this time in a London teeming with NPCs crying out for revenge. The fever for the open world has not stopped growing in Gallic lands.

Ubisoft is preparing for the end of the year with two of its most important brands in the genre. On the one hand we will see the Viking temple of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla starting next November 10. On the other, Watch Dogs: Legion, who has already passed through our hands. Ubisoft Toronto has built a third installment on the foundation of its two previous successes. It is familiar to us at the controls, at the same time that it offers an innovative mechanic, such as being able to play with any character that we come across. Ubisoft’s London lives up to its reflection in real life – it’s diverse and packed with opportunities.

Your smartphone remains the catalyst for the Play With Whoever game mechanic. Citizen information seen in previous installments makes real sense in Legion. Each person suffers, has a history, a job … in short, a life. Information is power, as she would say, and we will understand that instantly. The qualities and traits of the inhabitants will be indicated under their profile, which will usually be linked to their occupation. A lawyer will help us get the arrested agents out of prison faster, while a bricklayer will allow us to access the work areas without warning the enemies.

This London that we find ourselves is a city full of interactions. Our actions impact both active agents and recruits, rivals, and more. For example, if an agent sends a character to the hospital multiple times, the character can retaliate at any time, even by kidnapping him. There are a huge number of base characters and starting jobs, rarely have we seen repeated faces in appearance, which helps to create a believable environment. It is, without a doubt, the best of the game. We spent several hours just meeting targets set by the recruits and looking for the optimal potential agents. At times it becomes a Sim Life, since we can know its routines throughout the day and take advantage of that knowledge in our favor. If you have a problem, anticipating helping you will pave the way.

In our video analysis you can find our final impressions of the game, as well as new graphic material previously unpublished. The revolution begins in the streets of London.



