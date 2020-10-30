Watch Dogs Legion: update promises several fixes

Ubisoft announced in its official forum that today it launched (29) an update with performance improvements and several fixes for Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox One and PS4, with a PC patch scheduled for tomorrow (30).
Some players have reported serious problems with Watch Dogs Legion, some so serious that they even force the Xbox One X to shutdown during a game mission, due to a bug that causes the console to overheat. But Ubisoft has already volunteered and the first batch of bug fixes and performance improvements you can check out below:
- Overall performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay / driving
- Various improvements in PC performance
- Optimized performance to improve frame rates for RTX GPUs
- Fixed an issue that caused frame rate drops when characters passed control points
- Improved frame rate performance when driving
- Fixed a freeze when switching input controls on the PC
- Sporadic crashes fixed on PS4
- Sporadic crashes fixed on Xbox One / S
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console configured for Turkish, Indonesian, Greek, Romanian, Hungarian, Vietnamese and Thai
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing the Premium Store tabs on Xbox One