Watch Dogs Legion: unusual trailer brings Supla

Watch Dogs Legion is an action game that was released on October 29 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. This Friday (27), the game’s producer, Ubisoft, released a video of a new campaign to promote the title. And there is the presence of personalities such as the singer Supla and the actor Ary Fontoura.

The idea of ​​the video is to show that, in the game, anyone can become a member of DeadSec – hacker organization that fights the authoritarian regime that took over London.

Although he has decades of artistic career, this was the first time that the 87-year-old actor Ary Fontoura participated in a game campaign. In addition to him and the singer Supla, two other well-known names from the industry participate in the video: Diana Zambrozuski and Douglas Mesquita, who for the first time in a commercial campaign appears with their two identities, that of Rato Borrachudo and Douglas. In the end, we still see Diogo Defante.

You can check out the unusual trailer below. Also be sure to check out the full review of Watch Dogs Legion here on Voxel.



