Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft investigates resource theft

Watch Dogs Legion went on the market on October 29, but that same month it became known that a self-described Egregor gang had leaked data. According to what was commented at the time, the group had managed to steal data from the internal networks of Crytek (creators of Crysis) and Ubisoft. Now, the source code for the new French title has been completely leaked. With a weight of about 560 GB, the company itself has acknowledged to Ubisoft that they are investigating what happened, although they have not notified more information about it.

“We are aware of the claim of authorship of the group and we are investigating a security incident at the moment,” explained a representative of Ubisoft to Eurogamer. Egregor, the gang of hackers, could use this data to break the anti-piracy measures of Watch Dogs Legion, which is not even known if it uses Denuvo technology in its PC version. On the other hand, modders may find their way to produce mods, something that is currently not allowed in the game. Be that as it may, we will have to see how Ubisoft reacts, if the culprits are discovered and if they take the case to court.

They are all protagonists

In Watch Dogs Legion the player does not put himself in the shoes of a specific character, since there is no protagonist as such. Instead, all NPCs in this futuristic London are recruitable to the cause. Depending on the options we choose, the death of these characters could be permanent.

The title is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, although it will also have a version for the new generation. In fact, those who purchase it on current machines will be able to upgrade to PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for free, as long as they are from the same family.



