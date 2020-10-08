Watch Dogs: Legion talks about micro transformations

Like other Ubisoft products, this new installment will also include some ingame purchases, with no playable perks.

Watch Dogs: Legion is the first of Ubisoft’s great video games to hit the market before the end of the year, followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Later, in February 2021, it will be the turn of Far Cry 6. All these products have several elements in common, among them, that they include some microtransactions, especially cosmetics. Through an official post, Ubisoft has detailed how the monetization will be in the new title developed by its Toronto studios.

“Watch Dogs: Legion will also include a premium ingame store that will offer cosmetic objects, ETO packs, collectibles maps and purchases of recruitment operations,” they point out on the website in English. According to the entry, all this content can be purchased using an ingame currency, WD Credits, which can be purchased with real money (100 credits for $ 1). In addition, there will be bundles with discounts that will reduce the price per credit.

The operations purchased will offer “unique personalities, costumes, masks and cosmetics” varied. Of course, their gameplay skills, weapons and others can be found in other citizens of London. “There are no gameplay advantages compared to other operatives recruited during the game,” they clarify.

On sale October 29

Watch Dogs: Legion will be released on October 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Like the rest of Ubisoft video games that will be released from now on, this title will also reach the new generation of consoles. Those who acquire it in the current generation will have the opportunity to update it for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It should be noted that it will be available during the launch of the new systems.

Unlike Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2, this time players will hack their own citizens to fight against an evil company.



