Watch Dogs Legion story trailer released!

The Watch Dogs Legion story trailer developed by Ubisoft has been released. In addition to the story trailer, there is also a video about what will come to the game. The series, which caused great disappointment with the first game and gained popularity with the second game, will offer players a different experience with the third game.

Watch Dogs Legion will come with a 4-player co-op mode

With the story trailer, the developer team has told us what to do and what to do. Our archenemy Zero-Day is terrorizing the streets of London. Later, he introduced himself as a DedSec member. He is trying to bring the mass crimes he committed to the DedSec organization. DedSec is aware of the situation and tries to solve all problems and eliminate Zero-Day.

Ubisoft also announces future updates and additional packages to the game via a video. The game will receive its first free update to offer the online mode on December 3rd. In this way, the whole game can be played with co-op support for up to four people. The game will take place in brand new co-op missions.

Tactical Ops

Tactical Ops is a series of four-person missions designed specifically for co-op, requiring great efficiency and communication.

Spider-Bot Arena

It is a public PvP mode where you clash with armed spider robots up to 8 people.

Invasion

A mode in which players, who were also in previous Watch Dogs games, try to hack each other.

Season Pass, which we are used to seeing in almost every game, also comes for the new Watch Dogs.

Season Pass

Story expansion is added to the game with the season pack. The name of the story expansion comes across as Bloodline. With Bloodline, the story of Aiden Pearce, our main character we know from the first game, continues. In addition, Aiden is not the only familiar face of this story, Wrench, which we know from Watch Dogs 2, will be added to the game with this story pack and will be a playable character.

The game will be released on Xbox One on October 29th and on Xbox Series X and S on November 10th.



