Watch Dogs: Legion Shows Xbox Series X Version

Watch Dogs: Legion shows muscle in the new generation of Microsoft. Ubisoft shows the first images of the version for Xbox Series X.

Ubisoft publishes a first look at the next generation version of Watch Dogs: Legion. It does it running on Xbox Series X, so we can expect that graphical level in it from the launch of the console on November 10.

The video, which you can see at the top of this news, is accompanied by several statements from those responsible. The study promises 4K resolution at 30 frames per second while making use of ray tracing technology. “This translates to a smooth and cinematic gaming experience,” explains Lead Programmer Gavin Whitlock.

Whitlock goes on to specifically detail the use of enhancements Microsoft’s platform offers, such as Direct Storage. “Thanks to direct storage, all loading times are drastically reduced. Players won’t have to wait to get back into action. ” This feature positively affects the ability of the console to generate the world, especially when traveling quickly in a vehicle.

In the comparison with the version for the current generation, we can expect “a resolution and a considerably increased fidelity”. Improved graphics settings include shadows, textures, and the level of geometry.

Watch Dogs: Legion, out now

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. As we said at the beginning, the version for Xbox Series X | S will be available from its launch day: November 10. The same case occurs on PS5 nine days later, at least in our country (November 19). Learn about the free update program here.

The game has already passed through our hands. In MeriStation it obtained a rating of 8.3 out of 10. In the analysis we said that “it has kept its promises”. The Play as Anyone mechanic works. “The level of interaction available is above average within the open world genre. You really feel that those around you have a life, they go beyond a random digital face ”.



