Watch Dogs Legion shines London with ray tracing

The first of Ubisoft’s big releases for this season is shown in all its glory on PC with the new 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics.

Watch Dogs Legion has been one of the games chosen by Nvidia to bring out the true technical power of the new 30 Series graphics cards. Ubisoft’s London is shown in a new trailer using the new Nvidia GeForce RTX, whose price and Release date has already been revealed for the 3070, 3080 and 3080 models in Spain.

Lighting, drawing distance, ray tracing accelerated by the hardware itself and ambient occlusion techniques are the calling card of the most advanced version of Watch Dogs Legion, which on PC will move better with these Nvidia RTX than with other graphics cards.

Ubisoft Forward, new episode in September

The gala company confirmed this Tuesday that a new episode of Ubisoft Forward will take place on September 10 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST). In this new presentation we will see “announcements, news and surprises”, so they leave the doors open for us to know more about works such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters (which will not be called that finally) or Skull & Bones, which carries already two years gone.

Regarding the current and new generation editions, it should be said that Ubisoft does not plan to increase the price of its games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but that they will cost the same regardless of the console we have and, if nothing changes, we will only have to buy the games once. For example, if we buy Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 / Xbox One, we will receive a totally free — and enhanced — digital copy of its corresponding one on PS5 / Xbox Series X.

Watch Dogs Legion launches on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia this October 29; later for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as soon as those consoles go on sale. To our knowledge, the new generation of Microsoft will do so in November.



