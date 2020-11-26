Watch Dogs Legion: see the comparison between PS5

Watch Dogs Legion is the newest game dissected by the renowned channel Digital Foundry, specialized in performing analysis and technical comparisons of performance between different hardware. In the video below, you can see how the Ubisoft game runs on Xbox Series X | S and PS5:

In summary, the news is very good for new generation consoles, since the game is practically identical in all versions, without any of them having a significant performance advantage at the moment. What is most impressive is to know that even the most humble Xbox Series S can take advantage of Ray Tracing’s features, something rare so far, but in smaller resolutions (reflections in 720p with checkerboarding, according to Digital Foundry).

On high-end consoles, the reflections are the same, with a lot of fidelity to the PC version files running in their average quality settings. Both video games bet on dynamic 4K resolution (lowering up to 1440p when there are a lot of things on the screen) and 30 fps, while the Series S features lower resolution in the shadows, with less detailed objects and a shorter rendering distance.

In the Series S, the lowest resolution reaches 900p at certain points, especially in areas that include a lot of vegetation or night environments. The three video games run all the time at 30 fps, without showing any drops throughout the action, which is great news!

Peculiarly, the PlayStation 5 has the fastest loadings among the three systems. In the Digital Foundry test, to leave a mission and then reload your save, the PS5 took 18 seconds, compared to 26 on both Xbox Series models, a substantial advantage. What did you think of this data? Are you already playing on any of the new consoles? Comment below!



