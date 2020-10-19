Watch Dogs Legion: release date, price and trailers

Ten days after its launch, we detail all the keys to Watch Dogs: Legion as its launch date on each platform, prices and more.

Ubisoft’s newest, Watch Dogs: Legion, aims to be a great launch packed with fresh new features for the hacker saga. We know that it will reach both the current generation and the next-gen to make use of all the innovations that the new Sony and Microsoft machines will bring. Even so, each one will arrive on a different date because the consoles do not arrive until mid-November. To clarify this matter, below we tell you all the keys to Watch Dogs: Legion that you should know in these last days before its launch worldwide.

Watch Dogs: Legion release date

October 29, 2020 – For PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia

November 10, 2020 – For Xbox Series X / S

November 12, 2020 – For PlayStation 5 (Americas)

November 19, 2020 – For PlayStation 5 (Europe)

Something to keep in mind is the fact that the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive a free update to the next-gen ones. In this way, if we have a copy of the game on current consoles we can update it without c

Prices and editions of Watch Dogs: Legion

The price of the game will vary slightly depending on the store in which we buy it. What we can know in advance are the different special editions that it will have, in order to decide whether to get a simpler or a complete one before the launch of the work:

Regular Edition (€ 59.99)

Contains the base game and a number of pre-order benefits:

The Weight of the Crown mask.

The Serpent Sisters weapon skin.

The Lux vehicle skin.

Gold Edition (€ 99.99)

Contains the base game, pre-order benefits, and the Season Pass:

A great expansion with 2 episodes

Play as 4 unique playable heroes in Watch Dogs: Legion with shocking new abilities.

3 Extra DedSec Missions to expand your Watch Dogs: Legion experience.

The DedSec vehicle skin to customize your vehicles, available at launch.

The original Watch Dogs: Complete Edition game available from launch.

Ultimate Edition (€ 109.99)

Contains the base game, pre-order benefits, Season Pass, and Ultimate Pack:

The Urban Jungle Pack: with three new characters: Lynx, Leopard and Viper, as well as their animal-inspired masks and outfits.

4 weeks of VIP benefit, to earn in-game currency faster.

The Dissident London Pack: Unlock three new skins to lead your resistance in style, the Sapphire Guardian mask, the Cardboard Cyborg mask and the Distortion mask.

Collector’s Edition (€ 179.99)

Contains the base game, pre-order benefits, Season Pass, Ultimate Pack, and the following physical content:

The replica of the Corona DedSec mask from Ubicollectibles, with its blue LED crown (height: 38 cm). Click the switch to make it light up. It works with two AAA batteries (included).

The Ultimate Edition of WATCH DOGS: LEGION. Digital only PC version.

The Ubisoft Store exclusive Steelbook, featuring an iconic design inspired by the game’s skins.

Two advertising signs for DedSec and Albion

A set of three exclusive stickers (136 x 171.4 mm each).



