Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 will benefit from haptic feedback

Clint Hocking, director of Watch Dogs: Legion, says in this house that the title on PS5 will make use of the haptic feedback of the DualSense.

The director of Watch Dogs: Legion explains in statements to MeriStation that the title on PS5 will make use of the DualSense’s haptic feedback function. “When you’re working on a game that’s going to be released on new hardware, you’re always trying to find the best way to take advantage of its benefits,” says Clint Hocking.

Hocking emphasizes that finding a way to squeeze functionality was “a really interesting challenge”, especially being able to achieve “a way to make our weapons and driving feel different and better.”

To this day, they continue to study the improvements that this type of technology allows. “We try to understand the basis of these new design tools that we have to include them in the game and enrich the experience as much as we can,” he concludes.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be updated for free to the new generation version of the same family where we have bought it for the current one. The creative also spoke in the same interview about Xbox Series S.

Impressions: the flame of revolution

On October 6, we released our extensive coverage of Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft Toronto’s new work will hit the market on October 29 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia; on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S it will coincide with its launch.

The almost final build that we had access to convention us. In the prints we said that the mechanics play with whoever you want “kept its promises”. “The prints are still on the positive side of the scale. After having been able to understand the two halves of the project, the overall feeling of these 8 hours is confidence ”.

You can read the full prints here. If, on the other hand, you prefer to see the video that we recorded on site, you can find out our opinion through this link. London becomes a playground.



