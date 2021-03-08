Watch Dogs Legion: PC mod delayed indefinitely

In a note posted on Twitter, Ubisoft confirmed that the launch of the Watch Dogs Legion online mode on PC has been postponed indefinitely, so that bug fixes and crashes are considered to be constant and serious.

Expected to be officially launched on March 9 for all platforms, the Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer presented a series of problems that needed to be fixed. However, the delay in the arrival of the mode will only occur on computers, while on desktop consoles the online will be made available in a limited way on the scheduled date, with some resources also postponed to receive polishing. Check out the announcement below.

“We have identified a problem in the PC version that could cause a game crash for players with certain GPUs. The team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and in the meantime we have made a decision to wait to release the PC version until that is fixed, “he told Ubisoft. “We will communicate the new release date as soon as possible.”

On the consoles, the main problem was related to crashes in the Tactical Op, and the multiplayer should be available tomorrow (9) without the possibility of accessing the mode.

Watch Dogs Legion is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.