Watch Dogs Legion On PS5 And Xbox Series X | S: New Patch In June With 60 FPS

Watch Dogs Legion: The Ubisoft title will be updated on next-gen consoles with performance improvements and new features. We tell you all the details. Watch Dogs Legion had promised to update to version 4.5 and add new features such as 60 frames per second. Finally, Ubisoft has confirmed that the patch will be available on June 1 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In addition, beyond the technical improvements, the game will also receive cross-platform play and will add a new operator: Helen, the old woman who appeared in the first videos of the title that we saw during E3 2019.

For its part, the cross game will be released in a limited way, since it will only work between platforms of the same family. This means that PS4 users will only be able to play with those of PS5, while those of Xbox One will do the same with those of Xbox Series X | S.

More news in summer

As if that were not enough, during the months of July and August, the game will add different novelties such as the Bloodline story expansion and the operator Aiden Pearce (protagonist of the first installment), as well as the PvP Invasion and Extraction modes and a crossover with Assassin’s Believe it will bring new missions and events to the game world.

Watch Dogs Legion: the revolution of the masses

The most recent installment of the Ubisoft franchise hit the market in October last year and surprised locals and strangers with its particular Play as Anyone mechanic, which allows us to control any NPC we come across while exploring the open world of the title. . The adventure takes place in a version of London threatened by terrorists and tells us a story developed through four different arcs.

In our review, we said that “Watch Dogs Legion has delivered on its promises. Ubisoft Toronto has focused its efforts on making the Play as Anyone mechanic work properly. And yes, they have. The level of interaction available is above average within the open world genre. You really feel like those around you have a life, they go beyond a random digital face. ”

Watch Dogs Legion is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. In addition, starting next June 1, it will be updated to version 4.5 and will add all the news that we have discussed.