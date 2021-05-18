Watch Dogs Legion: new patch includes 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs Legion: In a note shared on the official website, Ubisoft announced that the next update to Watch Dogs Legion will add performance mode on new generation consoles, offering the option of playing at 60 fps.

Last week, Ubisoft officially released update 4.0 for Watch Dogs Legion, which brought a series of improvements to the game, but put aside the long-awaited 60 fps update for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, unofficially announced in April this year. year. Almost a month later, the publisher returns to comment on the frame rate optimization, suggesting that patch 4.5 is getting closer and closer to being made available.

According to a statement, the update will add performance mode exclusively for new generation consoles, enabling the activation of frame rates of up to 60 fps. Thus, everything indicates that the current performance of the game will be part of the option of graphics mode, being possible to run the game with Ray Tracing, 4K and 30 fps constant.

So far, there is no forecast for the release of patch 4.5, but Ubisoft said that it will deliver more information and the complete list of patches when it is close to reaching the platforms.