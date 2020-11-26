Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer delayed to 2021

The Ubisoft Toronto title needs more time to solve the identified bugs, so that the multiplayer mode will be requested.

Ubisoft has announced that the multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs Legion, initially scheduled for this December 3, is delayed until the beginning of 2021. The French firm, which has decided that, for the sake of the video game that can currently be found in stores, it is It is important to prioritize the solution of all the problems identified. Once all the stability and performance updates are available, you can tackle that ambitious multiplayer with guarantees.

“Since the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion, some of you continue to have technical problems that prevent you from enjoying the game. The development team is committed to solving these problems and will not stop until everyone can experience the title as planned, “said the developers in a statement via the official Ubisoft blog. Also, in the official forum they attach some patch notes for version 2.20, which will arrive next week.

“The most immediate step is to publish update 2.20 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia next week,” they warn. “As part of our commitment to solve all the problems, we have decided to delay the online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs Legion to 2021”, which will allow them to focus on solving all the problems located in the individual mode “and will give us more time to test the infrastructure online ”, they conclude.

Watch Dogs Legion, one of Ubisoft’s big bets in 2020

Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. All gamers who buy the game on the current generation of consoles will be able to download it for free on the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

In our review we highlight that, in many respects, it is the most brilliant work of the series so far: “Watch Dogs: Legion has delivered on its promises. Ubisoft Toronto has focused its efforts on making the Play as Anyone mechanic work properly. And yes, they have. The level of interaction available is above average within the open world genre. “



